Evermay Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $328,527; Market Value Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Rose, Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $168.44. About 661,545 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.91M, down from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 528,138 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.