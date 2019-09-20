Evermay Wealth Management Has Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $328,527 as Market Value Declined; Cohen Capital Management Has Increased Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $400,588

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $167.37. About 2.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 2,924 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,341 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 46,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 2.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.20M are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. 967 were accumulated by Ckw Fin. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.59% or 11,481 shares. Woodstock stated it has 7,445 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Lc Adv reported 16,315 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 9,171 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 553,941 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt owns 71,252 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability reported 2,774 shares. 3,145 are held by One Mngmt Llc. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.15% or 4,222 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 30,920 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Com accumulated 419 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "IBM planning Cloud region in Brazil – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool" published on September 12, 2019

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial owns 57,068 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,882 were reported by Cwm. Cohen Cap Management holds 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 48,207 shares. Mcmillion Inc accumulated 465 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fund Management reported 114,433 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sabal Communication has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cohen Lawrence B owns 9,866 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,970 were reported by Maryland Management. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 708 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,841 shares. Palladium Ptnrs holds 0.12% or 10,129 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc invested in 0.01% or 82,119 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Llc owns 5,678 shares. Cincinnati Financial invested 1.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).