Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $329,115; International Business Machscom (IBM) Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Has Cut Holding

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 4.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.16M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teradata: An Inconsistent Recurring Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Business Machines (IBM) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.