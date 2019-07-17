Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $329,115; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $61.73 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 701,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $386.69 million, down from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 2.44 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.33 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

