Evermay Wealth Management Has Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Last Week NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Coverage

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Evermay Wealth Management Llc holds 2,887 shares with $5.47M value, down from 3,091 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $909.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods

Among 20 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.32’s average target is 5.73% above currents $87.32 stock price. Nike had 35 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. See NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $86.0000 85.0000

Among 8 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2253.89’s average target is 22.54% above currents $1839.34 stock price. Amazon had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.76% or 4,882 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc reported 19,428 shares. Markel holds 2.76% or 94,707 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 2.25% or 91,872 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 4.11 million shares. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd holds 600 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc has 4.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T owns 25,052 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menta Limited Com reported 614 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Stillwater Mgmt Lc reported 3,825 shares. Intact Invest accumulated 1,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 71,870 were accumulated by Cibc World.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.82 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 35.07 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28