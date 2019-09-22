Evermay Wealth Management Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $386,172; Baidu Adr (BIDU) Holding Increased by Southeastern Asset Management Inc

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08M, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 662,857 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $236.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With Obvious Catalysts Priced In, Whatâ€™s Next for Nvidia Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tech Stocks You Should Avoid Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.