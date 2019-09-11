Evermay Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holding Has Lifted by Westwood Management Corp

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 2.77M shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 184,700 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,400 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

