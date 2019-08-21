Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Reaches $9.38 After 9.00% Down Move; ILUKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ILKAF) Shorts Down By 7.85%

ILUKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) had a decrease of 7.85% in short interest. ILKAF’s SI was 89,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.85% from 96,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 495,419 shares traded. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, and marketing of mineral sands. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The firm operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $677.72 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 38.92 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

