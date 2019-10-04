Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Reaches $8.52 After 6.00% Up Move; SKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS (SKKY) Sellers Increased By 100% Their Shorts

SKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SKKY) had an increase of 100% in short interest. SKKY’s SI was 200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for SKKYNET CLOUD SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SKKY)’s short sellers to cover SKKY’s short positions. It closed at $0.331 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 235,922 shares traded. Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has risen 66.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.57% the S&P500. Some Historical EVRI News: 07/05/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MLN TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024; 07/05/2018 – Everi Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 21/03/2018 – Everi Partners With Leading Independent Game Design Studio, bZillions, for Development of New Game Content; 15/05/2018 – Moab Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Everi Holdings; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $247.9M, EST. $233.0M (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Capital Management Buys 2.1% of Everi Holdings; 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Adds Everi Holdings, Exits BBX Capital: 13F; 07/05/2018 – EVERI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 ADJ EBITDA; 13/03/2018 – EVERI HOLDINGS 4Q LOSS/SHR 37CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $615.23M company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $9.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EVRI worth $36.91M more.

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc., an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.04 million. The firm offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; and data mirroring. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s DataHub software is also used for data logging that enables reading and writing of data with various open connectivity database; creating a data bridging interface to permit association of data points in another control system; providing historical data for QuickTrend and WebView trend displays; data redundancy features; and network system monitoring.

More notable recent Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 279% – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Everi Holdings Inc: Up 75% This Year But More to Come – Profit Confidential” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Everi Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:EVRI) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company has market cap of $615.23 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Games and Payments. It has a 35.33 P/E ratio. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Analysts await Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.03 per share. EVRI’s profit will be $6.50M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Everi Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.