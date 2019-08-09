Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) Comparing side by side

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Gaming Activities. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi Holdings Inc. 10 1.41 N/A 0.18 66.72 The Stars Group Inc. 17 2.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Everi Holdings Inc. and The Stars Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Everi Holdings Inc. and The Stars Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi Holdings Inc. 0.00% -12.4% 0.9% The Stars Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Everi Holdings Inc. and The Stars Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Stars Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, The Stars Group Inc.’s potential upside is 26.18% and its average target price is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.9% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares and 25.88% of The Stars Group Inc. shares. Everi Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, The Stars Group Inc. has 7.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everi Holdings Inc. -0.17% 1.18% 16.83% 80.87% 66.57% 133.2% The Stars Group Inc. -5.13% -9.06% -14.51% -11.7% -55.06% -5.87%

For the past year Everi Holdings Inc. has 133.2% stronger performance while The Stars Group Inc. has -5.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Everi Holdings Inc. beats The Stars Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company operates through two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The companyÂ’s cash access products and services include Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that provides patrons with access to cash through ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, and point-of-sale debit card transactions. It also offers check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company provides Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau; Everi Compliance, a suite of anti-money laundering and tax compliance software solutions; non ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. It sells products and services to casinos and other gaming properties in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.