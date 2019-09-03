Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) and Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Contrasting side by side

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) and Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) compete against each other in the Gaming Activities sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi Holdings Inc. 10 1.34 N/A 0.18 66.72 Churchill Downs Incorporated 104 4.22 N/A 4.41 27.13

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Churchill Downs Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Everi Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Everi Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi Holdings Inc. 0.00% -12.4% 0.9% Churchill Downs Incorporated 0.00% 38.4% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Everi Holdings Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Everi Holdings Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Everi Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everi Holdings Inc. and Churchill Downs Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 92.9% and 74.1% respectively. 0.4% are Everi Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Churchill Downs Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everi Holdings Inc. -0.17% 1.18% 16.83% 80.87% 66.57% 133.2% Churchill Downs Incorporated -1.1% 2.77% 20.61% 31.3% 27.4% 47.15%

For the past year Everi Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated beats Everi Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company operates through two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The companyÂ’s cash access products and services include Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that provides patrons with access to cash through ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, and point-of-sale debit card transactions. It also offers check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company provides Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau; Everi Compliance, a suite of anti-money laundering and tax compliance software solutions; non ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. It sells products and services to casinos and other gaming properties in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments segments. The company operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida. It also operates five casinos, which provides brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming services with approximately 9,030 gaming positions; and operates 2 hotels. In addition, the company through TwinSpires.com operates mobile and online wagering business; and offers streaming video of live horse races, replays, and an assortment of racing and handicapping information. Further, it offers reports, statistical information, handicapping information, pedigrees, and other data for the thoroughbred horse industry. Additionally, the company produces and distributes social casino, casual and mid-core free-to-play, and premium paid games for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. It also manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for racetracks, OTBs, and other pari-mutuel wagering businesses; and provides totalisator and Internet-based interactive gaming services, as well as operates a multimedia poker periodical. Churchill Downs Incorporated was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.