Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) and Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) Comparing side by side

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) and Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) compete with each other in the Gaming Activities sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi Holdings Inc. 9 1.74 N/A 0.18 61.17 Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 14 0.96 N/A 1.22 11.69

Table 1 demonstrates Everi Holdings Inc. and Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Everi Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Everi Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi Holdings Inc. 0.00% -12.4% 0.9% Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 0.00% 13% 9.6%

Volatility & Risk

Everi Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everi Holdings Inc. Its rival Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Everi Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Everi Holdings Inc. and Canterbury Park Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 27.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.9% of Canterbury Park Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everi Holdings Inc. 12% 10.54% 49.39% 55.07% 47.59% 113.79% Canterbury Park Holding Corporation -3.46% -1.72% -7.17% -5.04% -6.25% 2.44%

For the past year Everi Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Canterbury Park Holding Corporation.

Summary

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Everi Holdings Inc.

Everi Holdings Inc. provides video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payment solutions, and compliance and efficiency software solutions. The company operates through two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, platinum MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The companyÂ’s cash access products and services include Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that provides patrons with access to cash through ATM cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, and point-of-sale debit card transactions. It also offers check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company provides Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau; Everi Compliance, a suite of anti-money laundering and tax compliance software solutions; non ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. It sells products and services to casinos and other gaming properties in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. It operates through three segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, and Food and Beverage. The Horse Racing segment operates a year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis. The Card Casino segment offers unbanked card games, such as poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment operates concession stands, restaurants and buffets, bars, and other food venues; and cafÃ© style restaurants and full service bars within the card casino and simulcast area. This segment also provides lounge services; various concession style food and beverages; and catering and events services. The company is also involved in related services and activities, such as parking, advertising signage, publication sales, and other entertainment events and activities. Canterbury Park Holding Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Shakopee, Minnesota.