Evergy Inc. (EVRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 59 2.87 N/A 2.34 25.81 Korea Electric Power Corporation 13 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evergy Inc. and Korea Electric Power Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Evergy Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 0.3 beta which is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Evergy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Korea Electric Power Corporation are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Korea Electric Power Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Evergy Inc. and Korea Electric Power Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Evergy Inc.’s downside potential is -1.95% at a $62.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evergy Inc. and Korea Electric Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 4.1% respectively. 0.2% are Evergy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation has 51.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year Evergy Inc. had bullish trend while Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Evergy Inc. beats Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.