Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Touches $66.01 High on Sep, 22; Shorts at INTERTAIN GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (INGGF) Raised By 100%

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $70.63 target or 7.00% above today’s $66.01 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.54B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $70.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.09B more. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 2.18 million shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

INTERTAIN GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:INGGF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. INGGF’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $8.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.54 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 27.76 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Analysts await Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 9.85% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.32 per share. EVRG’s profit will be $341.42M for 11.38 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Evergy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.