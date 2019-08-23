Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Touches $65.30 High on Aug, 23; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio Has 1.29 Sentiment

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached all time high today, Aug, 23 and still has $67.91 target or 4.00% above today’s $65.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.52B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $67.91 PT is reached, the company will be worth $620.96 million more. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 91,829 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 funds increased and started new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The funds in our database now own: 1.83 million shares, up from 1.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.52 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 27.46 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $260.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 145,430 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 207,238 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Management Corp has 0.12% invested in the company for 19,553 shares. The Pennsylvania-based First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.