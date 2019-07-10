Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Touches $61.70 High on Jul, 10; Goldman Sachs Group (the (GS) Shorts Lowered By 2.09%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS) had a decrease of 2.09% in short interest. GS’s SI was 5.98 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.09% from 6.11 million shares previously. With 2.64 million avg volume, 2 days are for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (NYSE:GS)’s short sellers to cover GS’s short positions. The SI to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 669,666 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 09/03/2018 – Goldman CEO Blankfein keeps Wall St guessing on future; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs profits up 27% as trading division rebounds; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources – The Edge Markets; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Goldman’s Latest Push: Managing Cash for Big Companies

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached all time high today, Jul, 10 and still has $66.64 target or 8.00% above today’s $61.70 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.89B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $66.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.19B more. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 208,531 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 7.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.33 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $14.89 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 25.98 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.