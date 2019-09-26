Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Reaches $67.53 High on Sep, 26; Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Its Thor Inds (THO) Stake

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $73.61 target or 9.00% above today’s $67.53 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.90 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $73.61 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.43 billion more. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 121,554 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 61.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 6,757 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 4,300 shares with $250,000 value, down from 11,057 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 126,528 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD

Among 3 analysts covering Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Evergy has $7000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $65.75’s average target is -2.64% below currents $67.53 stock price. Evergy had 5 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 20.

Analysts await Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 9.85% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.32 per share. EVRG’s profit will be $341.43M for 11.64 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Evergy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.90 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 28.4 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Investments owns 16,992 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 10,674 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 186,100 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,920 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Co stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 86,752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler has 35 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Art Limited Liability Corp reported 4,991 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 4,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 537,039 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 13 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 85,253 shares. State Street accumulated 1.46M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. Shares for $202,880 were bought by ZIEMER JAMES L on Monday, July 8.