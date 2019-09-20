Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Reaches $65.55 52-Week High; Cummins (CMI) Shorts Raised By 8.32%

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) hit a new 52-week high and has $68.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $65.55 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.53B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $68.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $776.50 million more. It closed at $65.55 lastly. It is down 9.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) had an increase of 8.32% in short interest. CMI’s SI was 3.42 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.32% from 3.16 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 3 days are for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI)’s short sellers to cover CMI’s short positions. The SI to Cummins Inc’s float is 2.21%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $162.94. About 351,034 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.53 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 27.57 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Analysts await Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 9.85% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.32 per share. EVRG’s profit will be $343.53M for 11.30 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Evergy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evergy has $7000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $65’s average target is -0.84% below currents $65.55 stock price. Evergy had 4 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Guggenheim.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is -1.19% below currents $162.94 stock price. Cummins had 10 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $172 target. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.