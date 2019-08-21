Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Reaches $64.85 52-Week High; Forterra (FRTA) Shorts Up By 0.25%

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) had an increase of 0.25% in short interest. FRTA’s SI was 4.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.25% from 4.28M shares previously. With 165,700 avg volume, 26 days are for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)’s short sellers to cover FRTA’s short positions. The SI to Forterra Inc’s float is 23.25%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 18,569 shares traded. Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has declined 25.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FRTA News: 22/05/2018 – FORTERRA PLC FORT.L – BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED; 22/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys 4.9% Position in Forterra; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY FAVORABLE WEATHER; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA – EXPECTS 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME, ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN TO IMPROVE VS 2017; 08/05/2018 – Forterra Sees 2Q EBIT $50M-EBIT $58M; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC – QTRLY NET INCOME HAS PRE-TAX BENEFIT OF $45.4 MLN REDUCTION IN TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT LIABILITY DUE TO TAX ACT; 08/05/2018 – FORTERRA SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA $50M TO $58M, EST. $56.8M; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: FORTERRA 4Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $40.0 MLN TO $45.0 MLN

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) hit a new 52-week high and has $69.39 target or 7.00% above today’s $64.85 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.42 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $69.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.08B more. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 160,716 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.42 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 27.27 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Forterra has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.75’s average target is -1.17% below currents $6.83 stock price. Forterra had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.

