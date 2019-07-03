Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Reaches $61.36 High on Jul, 3; CBS (CBS)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 278 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 204 sold and reduced their stakes in CBS Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 195.93 million shares, down from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CBS Corp in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 170 Increased: 199 New Position: 79.

The stock of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached all time high today, Jul, 3 and still has $66.27 target or 8.00% above today’s $61.36 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.98B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $66.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.20B more. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 801,218 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 7.42% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Symantec Corporation (SYMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evergy declares $0.475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. EVRG’s profit will be $161.11 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Evergy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $14.98 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 25.84 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $446.05 million for 10.98 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 1.72M shares traded. CBS Corporation (CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 11/04/2018 – Redstone to replace CBS board if deal isn’t reached; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 23/04/2018 – News This Second: Sources have confirmed to CBS that the incident in Toronto appears to be a deliberate act but there is no; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control but must take battle to court; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WILL BRING ALL ACCESS TO AUSTRALIA BY YEAR END; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MOHAMMED BIN SALMAN TELLS CBS NETWORK

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.47 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 5,948 shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ibis Capital Partners Llp has 8.76% invested in the company for 31,000 shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 5.39% in the stock. Act Ii Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares.