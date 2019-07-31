Evergy Inc. (EVRG) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) Contrasting side by side

Both Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) and Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 58 3.03 N/A 2.31 25.24 Vistra Energy Corp. 25 0.93 N/A 0.90 27.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Evergy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp. Vistra Energy Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Evergy Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Evergy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evergy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2% Vistra Energy Corp. 0.00% 5.9% 1.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evergy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Vistra Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Vistra Energy Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Evergy Inc. and Vistra Energy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vistra Energy Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Evergy Inc.’s downside potential is -4.64% at a $58 average target price. Vistra Energy Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $34.33 average target price and a 56.97% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vistra Energy Corp. seems more appealing than Evergy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of Evergy Inc. shares and 0% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares. 0.2% are Evergy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Vistra Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. 1.93% 0.73% -0.41% -0.24% 7.42% 2.54% Vistra Energy Corp. -2.74% -5.73% -6.24% 1.74% 6.06% 7.03%

For the past year Evergy Inc. has weaker performance than Vistra Energy Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Vistra Energy Corp. beats Evergy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Vistra Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of August 4, 2017, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 18,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 8,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.