Evergy Inc. (EVRG) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Comparison side by side

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy Inc. 59 2.94 N/A 2.34 25.81 Entergy Corporation 99 2.04 N/A 5.22 20.25

In table 1 we can see Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Entergy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evergy Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Evergy Inc. has a beta of 0.23 and its 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Entergy Corporation has beta of 0.33 which is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Evergy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Entergy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Entergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evergy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Evergy Inc. and Entergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entergy Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Evergy Inc. has an average price target of $62.5, and a -4.11% downside potential. On the other hand, Entergy Corporation’s potential upside is 1.31% and its average price target is $113. Based on the data given earlier, Entergy Corporation is looking more favorable than Evergy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.6% of Evergy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Evergy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evergy Inc. -0.4% 0.55% 5.33% 6.68% 9.17% 6.55% Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71%

For the past year Evergy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Entergy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Entergy Corporation beats Evergy Inc.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.