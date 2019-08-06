Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (HTSUF) Sellers Decreased By 3.04% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.93% from last quarter’s $0.56 EPS. EVRG’s profit would be $148.90 million giving it 24.76 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Evergy, Inc.’s analysts see 38.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 1.12 million shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:HTSUF) had a decrease of 3.04% in short interest. HTSUF’s SI was 436,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.04% from 450,400 shares previously. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. engages in the research and development, manufacture, purchase, and sale of pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It offers SALONPAS pain relief products in the form of patches, sprays, gels, creams, liniments, and lotions; SALONSIP gel patches and heat pads; ByeBye-FEVER, a cooling gel sheet for fever discomfort in babies, children, and adults; Lifecella facial and gel sheet masks; and MOHRUS and KEPLAT pain relieving patches. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products in North America, Central and South America, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Another recent and important Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTSUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2018.

More notable recent Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evergy declares $0.475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Evergy Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter Results – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evergy Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) CEO Terry Bassham on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Evergy (EVRG) Reports Q4 EPS of $0.08 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $14.75 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 25.44 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.