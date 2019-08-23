Evergy (EVRG) to pay $0.48 on Sep 20, 2019; Hawkins Has 1.35 Sentiment

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) is expected to pay $0.48 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:EVRG) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Evergy Inc’s current price of $65.10 translates into 0.73% yield. Evergy Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 1.93M shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 9.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500.

Hawkins Inc (HWKN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 54 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Hawkins Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.23 million shares, down from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hawkins Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company has market cap of $15.48 billion. The firm owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 clients in Kansas and 600,000 clients in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. for 110,663 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. owns 36,942 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.37% invested in the company for 33,196 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 31,288 shares traded. Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) has risen 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.