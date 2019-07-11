Evergreen Capital Management Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Rose; Valinor Management Position in Gogo (GOGO) Has Cut by $4.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.18. About 3.38M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Net $1.6B; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 65.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.23M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.75M market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 883,949 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 10.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 20/04/2018 – GOGO INC – JON COBIN APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND EVP CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $887.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Senator Investment Group LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Gogo; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q REV. $68.8M, EST. $214.7M; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton And Com Ma accumulated 5.51% or 19,307 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has 765 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Vista Cap Prns Inc stated it has 804 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Narwhal Cap Mgmt reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 2.11% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,987 shares. Savant Capital Limited Co accumulated 4,484 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Exchange Mgmt has 2.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 1,268 shares. Millennium Ltd Com has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 10,490 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,436 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,874 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 245,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,011 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 424,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $106.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.28M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Co holds 0% or 55,963 shares in its portfolio. Stelliam Investment Management Lp accumulated 6.29% or 6.77M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 41,103 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd Company owns 23,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 875,785 shares. Daiwa Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Millennium Ltd owns 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 72,607 shares. Pnc Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 24,801 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 103,700 shares.

Analysts await Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.59 earnings per share, down 25.53% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Gogo Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.95% negative EPS growth.