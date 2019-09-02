Evergreen Capital Management Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (TSGTF) Shorts Raised By 50.21%

TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) had an increase of 50.21% in short interest. TSGTF’s SI was 388,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50.21% from 258,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 97 days are for TSINGTAO BREWERY SER H ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TSGTF)’s short sellers to cover TSGTF’s short positions. It closed at $6.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 197 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 3,928 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 3,731 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $872.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 27/04/2018 – Every new Alphabet business is going to be lower margin than its ads business, while every new Amazon business is going to have higher margins than retail; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

Another recent and important Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Carlsberg Has Exceeded Expectations, But There’s Still More Work To Do – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. The firm sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It has a 41.37 P/E ratio. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (Prn) (EIM) stake by 26,500 shares to 49,745 valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 72,788 shares and now owns 196,217 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Co holds 2.24% or 232,304 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset has 3.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,267 shares. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mgmt has 5.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,460 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.58% or 8,643 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 15,669 shares. Smith Moore Communications has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Newbrook Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 29,758 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 250 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Anderson Hoagland And invested in 8.19% or 7,898 shares. Advsrs Incorporated Ok stated it has 5,499 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers holds 0.02% or 3,137 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd accumulated 35,153 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 133 shares. Kingdon Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $2100 target. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.