Evergreen Capital Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $474,579 as Stock Rose; Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 116,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17M, down from 119,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 63,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 742,016 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, down from 805,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 353,017 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 110,365 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 50,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $623,895 activity. Another trade for 10,764 shares valued at $623,895 was sold by CARTER BRIAN N.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 19,725 shares to 219,053 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 453,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

