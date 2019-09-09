Evergreen Capital Management Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Raised by $1.54 Million as Stock Declined; As Carmax (KMX) Market Valuation Rose, Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.12 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is down 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 16/05/2018 – Nordstrom Inc expected to post earnings of 43 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 67,073 shares to 72,998 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usd Partners Lp by 107,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,583 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $213.26 million for 16.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

