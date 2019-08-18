Evergreen Capital Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted as Stock Value Declined; As Bio Techne (TECH) Share Value Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Raised Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 30/05/2018 – SoftServe Achieves Amazon Web Services Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 356,212 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.73M, up from 321,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $197.57. About 115,530 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares to 217,084 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 268,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,116 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh invested in 597 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor Inc holds 3.31% or 3,351 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Com owns 4,582 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 73,823 shares. Rothschild And Communication Asset Mngmt Us holds 37,120 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 140 shares. 133 were reported by Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Inc Ca. Country Club Trust Com Na invested in 0.22% or 1,048 shares. Zweig has invested 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 38,713 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Company owns 5,568 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 177 shares. Tiedemann Limited Com owns 4,889 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 5,271 are held by Voloridge Management Limited Liability. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Advisors Asset Inc accumulated 11,325 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 7,032 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,209 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 26,816 shares. 20,954 are held by Eaton Vance. Roberts Glore Company Il has invested 0.75% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 119 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Blair William And Il owns 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 50,332 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma has 0.07% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 855,625 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 12,085 shares. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 23,091 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability owns 33,251 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.