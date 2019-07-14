Evergreen Capital Management Raised Nordstrom (JWN) Position; Ack Asset Management Has Raised Wms (WMS) Holding By $1.01 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Wms (WMS) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 45,600 shares as Wms (WMS)’s stock rose 7.60%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 1.22 million shares with $26.87 billion value, up from 1.17M last quarter. Wms now has $1.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 210,028 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 24.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 35,024 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 179,472 shares with $7.97M value, up from 144,448 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 2.73M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REJECTS $50/SHR OFFER BY NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 13/03/2018 – Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch

Among 10 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nordstrom had 21 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, January 16. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $44 target in Friday, March 1 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the shares of JWN in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Company reported 164,231 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.07% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Dupont Cap has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mariner Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.22% or 116,026 shares. Nordea Inv invested in 7,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,200 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc owns 525,567 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 53,058 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9,830 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited owns 27,884 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barneys New York explores bankruptcy filing – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Nordstrom While It’s On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,874 shares to 19,511 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1,927 shares and now owns 8,147 shares. Clearway Energy Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Stockbridge Ptnrs Lc holds 3.56% or 3.76M shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 16,570 were reported by American Century Companies Incorporated. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 33,497 shares. State Street invested in 748,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 3,200 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 16,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Berkshire Partners Ltd Liability holds 15.82% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 6.76 million shares. Shell Asset Co holds 12,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35,024 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 495,387 shares. Wellington Management Llp owns 5.40 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.