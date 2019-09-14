Evergreen Capital Management Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Decreased as Share Value Rose; Connable Office Has Cut Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $539,244

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 177,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 39,022 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 216,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 9,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 36,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 46,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4,194 shares to 22,975 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eurozone Etf (EZU) by 75,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54M for 15.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,740 shares to 55,444 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 37,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).