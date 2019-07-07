Evergreen Capital Management Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Cut as Valuation Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Upped Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,116 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 545,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 2.86M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 30.10% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 25/03/2018 – BBVA backs launch of fee-free global accounts; 05/03/2018 – Bbva: Akka Actors evolution. Towards type-safe distributed computations | BBVA 06 March 2018; 27/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC CEO SAYS UNCERTAINTIES AROUND NAFTA HAVE DECREASED SIGNIFICANTLY; 11/05/2018 – BBVA COMPASS BANCSHARES OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 09/03/2018 – BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch social enterprise’s next growth phase so it can reach more; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA STORY IS IDIOSYNCRATIC, LITTLE SPILLOVER INTO EM:BBVA; 28/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SPANISH BANK BBVA

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 25,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 182,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 28,986 shares to 773,173 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

