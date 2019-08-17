Evergreen Capital Management Maintains Stake in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); As American Tower Corp. Reit (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Holding by $2.13 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.23M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. Reit (AMT) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 10,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 86,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, down from 97,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1,286 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 96,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,244 shares, and has risen its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Expands Board With Appointment of Z. Jamie Behar as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,004 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4,667 shares. Natixis owns 4,693 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.04% or 1,873 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Lc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 43,340 shares. New York-based Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Plante Moran Lc stated it has 313 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,140 are held by Bancorporation Of Hawaii. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.52% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6.57M shares. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 57,832 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,272 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc owns 34,099 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 326 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 57.25M shares.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.279 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There’s Uncertainty In Oklahoma – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.