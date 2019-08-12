Evergreen Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $2.21 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose, Edgewood Management Decreased Its Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 2.20M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 3.20 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,511 shares to 116,701 shares, valued at $22.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

