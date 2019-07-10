Evergreen Capital Management Increases Position in Qualcomm (QCOM); Criteo S A (CRTO) Position Upped by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 152,695 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 339.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 10,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 7.51 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 102,407 shares to 430,778 shares, valued at $43.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 108,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,757 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & invested in 19,960 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited reported 0.08% stake. Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 28,041 shares. Stelac Advisory Service holds 2,475 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 25,793 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 9,129 are owned by Fdx Advisors Inc. M Securities has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Trust has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0.2% stake. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,984 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,492 shares. Cap Limited Ca has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 22,416 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 83,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 3,737 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,700 shares to 428,100 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

