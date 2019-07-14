Evergreen Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Motco Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $347,022

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00 million, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good

Motco decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,079 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, down from 107,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Prime Day; Facebook Settles With FTC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 64,106 shares. Culbertson A N And has 117,610 shares. Haverford Financial Ser has invested 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Insurance Enterp Limited reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Capital Lp reported 254,611 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,032 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Company owns 51,101 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc accumulated 2,340 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 80,097 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 13.61M shares. Birinyi Associates invested in 2.45% or 48,450 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus invested in 0.54% or 476,910 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt owns 24,593 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De reported 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon Is Liable for Faulty Products, Court Rules – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Stock Looks More Dangerous Than It Appears Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects holds 101 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 41,300 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 88,842 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability owns 197 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assocs has 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 505 shares. Moreover, Southpoint Cap Advisors LP has 4.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantbot Techs LP reported 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 18,040 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Dillon Associate holds 0.11% or 188 shares in its portfolio. 1,092 were accumulated by Jefferies Limited Liability Company. 261,514 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 1.5% or 2,996 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 827 shares.