Evergreen Capital Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $350,660 as Share Value Declined; Bank Hapoalim Bm Increases Position in Visa (V)

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 21,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,490 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, up from 44,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.64 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 123,606 shares. 1.54M were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Com L P. Washington Trust holds 29,042 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Limited Company owns 635 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability reported 865 shares. 11,809 were accumulated by Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut. Md Sass Ser accumulated 2,055 shares. Financial Counselors has 17,413 shares. Avalon Global Asset holds 6,150 shares or 5.84% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 29,856 shares. Goldstein Munger Assocs invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Highstreet Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 309,874 were reported by Sei Investments Commerce. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 4,867 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 1.59% or 10,110 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares to 217,084 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,181 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.59% or 667,457 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 0.82% stake. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 43,751 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability has 69,492 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt owns 11,800 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 3.08M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. North Star Management Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 75 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19,877 shares. Accuvest has 0.74% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.78% or 559,486 shares in its portfolio. 101,560 were accumulated by Archon Prns Ltd. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) by 245,000 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,323 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR).