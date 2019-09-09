Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $1.92 Million as Share Price Declined; Zillow Group (Z) Valuation Rose While Ancient Art LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zillow (ZG) (Z) Announces Proposed Offerings of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 and $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: La-Z-Boy, PaySign and Target – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “La-Z-Boy Announces Election of New Director – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy (LZB) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is IBM (IBM) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 35,024 shares to 179,472 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 21,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.