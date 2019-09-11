Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Merck & Co (MRK) by $907,605; Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Position in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) as Market Value Rose

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 10,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 53,181 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 64,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 16.27 million shares traded or 65.01% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – GROSS PROFITS FROM LENVIMA PRODUCT SALES GLOBALLY WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BY EISAI AND MERCK

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 2,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 59,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 62,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 161,735 shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 811 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Earnest Prtn Limited Company owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 2,026 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De holds 42,390 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,400 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 4,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 32,152 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 43,496 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 3,162 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 2,837 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.14% or 71,195 shares.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $89.58 million for 30.27 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 42,900 shares to 66,468 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 21,835 shares to 191,860 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 31,079 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 3,892 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prns. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt holds 0.57% or 22,771 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca owns 131,703 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. 19,504 are held by St Germain D J. 2,015 were reported by Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Van Strum And Towne reported 0.46% stake. 766,355 were reported by Fifth Third Bank. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 54,462 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mngmt Lc holds 469,263 shares. 31,764 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.51% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 29,404 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 6.29 million shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Com holds 4.31% or 681,290 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.63% or 368,245 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

