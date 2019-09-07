Evergreen Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) as Share Value Declined; Southern Co Com (SO) Stock Value Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Increased by $4.84 Million Its Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 94,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 175,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. It closed at $31.07 lastly. It is up 36.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Is Being Advised by Centerview Partners LLC; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 25,820 shares to 217,084 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 153,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,750 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com owns 49,550 shares. Engines Advsr Limited Company reported 81,342 shares. 164,231 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James And Assocs reported 73,550 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 0.1% or 131,944 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 48,564 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Assoc holds 7,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 2,263 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 46,993 were reported by Laffer Investments. Stifel Finance invested in 138,268 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,545 shares. World Asset reported 10,334 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp reported 0.06% stake. Montag A And Associates accumulated 25,920 shares. St Johns Mngmt Com Ltd Liability owns 10,378 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Willis Inv Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 226,182 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 5,620 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 18,835 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 10,293 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.17% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 151,545 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl holds 9.16M shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Ltd invested in 920 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 6,385 shares.

