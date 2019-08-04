Evergreen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; ManTech International (MANT) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 66,198 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 968,014 shares with $28.17 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $65.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Drexel Hamilton Rating: Hold Maintain

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.63 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 107,577 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB ON CELL & GENE THERAPY SAYS ALSO TAKING STEPS TO INVESTIGATE APPLICATION OF ADVANCED MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES LIKE CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. to Showcase Company’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,124 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2,117 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 220 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 11,557 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 17,327 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Parkside Financial Bank holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 63,749 shares. Vident Advisory Limited owns 0.05% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 17,011 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 26,322 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 3,910 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De invested in 225,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 3 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products: Riding Positive Macro Trends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors, a California-based fund reported 12,398 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 173,729 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James And Associates reported 4.16 million shares. Fca Corporation Tx stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First Republic Investment Management holds 0.23% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. 43,617 were accumulated by Df Dent & Inc. Hl Financial Llc owns 11,757 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 14,000 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 96,567 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sequoia Fin Limited Com reported 31,787 shares. Advisory Incorporated has 7.87 million shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,644 shares. Alabama-based Aull & Monroe has invested 0.65% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).