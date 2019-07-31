Evergreen Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $1.92 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding as Share Value Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 4.53M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 77.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 48,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,810 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 61,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 6.93M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 125 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management LP holds 1.42% or 1.18 million shares. Richard Bernstein Lc accumulated 74,870 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 137,012 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 6,774 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 18,355 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zevin Asset Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gam Holdings Ag has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Personal stated it has 863 shares. Citigroup invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinebridge Lp reported 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.