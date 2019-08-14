Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $350,660; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shares Rose, Cypress Funds Has Cut Stake

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $64.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1759.71. About 2.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 528,219 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SFIX -2.6% as Amazon launches Personal Shopper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Whatâ€™s Next for the FedEx-Amazon Relationship – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 18,461 shares. Advisory Rech reported 574 shares. Monetta Svcs has 7.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 721 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 5,200 are owned by Howe & Rusling Inc. West Chester Capital stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1,881 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Limited has 264,137 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 791 shares. Winfield Assocs accumulated 6.17% or 6,500 shares. Leavell Invest Management invested in 0.22% or 1,094 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 14,524 shares. 34,200 are owned by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares to 8,147 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,701 shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 54,401 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,315 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Citigroup has 34,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 29,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lagoda Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 6.78% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 99,149 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.11% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) or 77,111 shares. Asset holds 0.03% or 4,351 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability owns 24,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 33,156 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 16 shares. Asset Management One Ltd stated it has 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Bluefin Trading Llc reported 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 79,598 are owned by Tdam Usa Inc.