Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $493,050; Valuation Rose; Ferro (Put) (FOE) Shareholder Jefferies Group Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 92,021 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 79,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 91.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 678,742 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY EBITDA UP 12% YOY AT 51.6 MLN ZLOTYS; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS AGITATION LED TO CO’S EMPLOYEES BEING UNABLE TO ATTEND DUTY; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners; 09/03/2018 MOIL LTD MOIL.NS – TO SETUP FERRO ALLOYS PLANT AT GUMGAON MINE WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF 1.55 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 41,100 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc reported 6.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Incorporated Ca reported 81,923 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 5.40 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 75,650 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Cap Sarl, a California-based fund reported 134,220 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 2,538 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc invested in 51 shares. 1.01M are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 654,957 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12,846 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 66,980 shares in its portfolio.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 14,257 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $38.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 39,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,365 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.39 million for 10.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $38,325.