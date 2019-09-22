Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KATFF) Sellers Decreased By 2.36% Their Shorts

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 171.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 2,250 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 3,562 shares with $589,000 value, up from 1,312 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $69.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18 million shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. KATFF’s SI was 1.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 97,800 avg volume, 10 days are for KATANGA MINING LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KATFF)’s short sellers to cover KATFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.0104 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3746. About 9,094 shares traded. Katanga Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:KATFF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.73% above currents $159.3 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.02% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cls Ltd Liability Company stated it has 114 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 263,839 shares. First Fincl In has 0.19% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.3% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bragg Advsrs reported 8,607 shares stake. 136,460 are held by Earnest Ptnrs. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,113 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.41% invested in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Generation Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.32% or 17,554 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.37% or 249,492 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 31,694 shares to 43,381 valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 177,358 shares and now owns 39,022 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was reduced too.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company SA, engages in the copper and cobalt mining and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has market cap of $697.90 million. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and T17 underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Whitehorse, Canada.

