Evergreen Capital Management Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $470,106; Stock Declined; As Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Share Value Declined, Frontier Capital Management Co Lifted Stake by $3.97 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 136,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.64 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 55,733 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 4.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $200M-$220M; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR JONES’ SUCCESSOR THAT INVOLVES INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Cooper Tire; 24/04/2018 – Cooper’s New Mastercraft Avenger M8™ Offers Quiet, Comfortable Ultra High Performance Ride; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR ANNUAL UNIT VOLUME GROWTH IN LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 27/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Webcast Investor Meeting May 11; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – GINGER JONES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO RETIRE LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $171.1. About 9.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 13,075 shares to 188,097 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,486 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,660 are held by Inv Counsel. Ww Investors, a California-based fund reported 616,000 shares. Fmr holds 506,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation reported 1,100 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 16,458 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 68,243 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Cornerstone has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Legal And General Public Lc holds 0% or 168,783 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Cwm Lc invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 12,200 shares stake.

