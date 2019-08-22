Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake By $343,398; Shorts at METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD ORDINA (MTAFF) Raised By 318.71%

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 18.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 1,419 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 6,158 shares with $1.49M value, down from 7,577 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $122.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $277.82. About 905,095 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.99% below currents $277.82 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, June 3 report.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.45 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

