Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased By $11.17 Million Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake; Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE) Covered By 1 Bulls

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 81.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 177,358 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 39,022 shares with $2.50M value, down from 216,380 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 9.23% above currents $30.67 stock price. Sykes Enterprises had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Sidoti. See Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $33 New Target: $31 Downgrade

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners has $7100 highest and $6600 lowest target. $69.20’s average target is 4.26% above currents $66.37 stock price. Magellan Midstream Partners had 6 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6800 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity. Joung Chansoo had bought 5,000 shares worth $336,414 on Tuesday, August 20.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,897 shares to 122,598 valued at $24.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) stake by 9,259 shares and now owns 18,419 shares. Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) was raised too.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 104,771 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 18/05/2018 – ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L FY REVENUE ROSE 9 PCT TO 71.3 MLN STG; 19/03/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Rev $1.68B-$1.69B; 17/04/2018 – Nordis Technologies Names Paul Sykes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

