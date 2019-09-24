Evergreen Capital Management Has Cut By $749,973 Its Paccar (PCAR) Position; Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Sentiment Is 0.96

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 268 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 278 sold and reduced their stakes in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 195.10 million shares, down from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Church & Dwight Co Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 20 to 16 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 248 Increased: 191 New Position: 77.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Paccar Inc (PCAR) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 10,563 shares as Paccar Inc (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 267,072 shares with $19.14M value, down from 277,635 last quarter. Paccar Inc now has $23.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 2.12M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 30.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 30.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reik & Co. Llc holds 37.1% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for 1.89 million shares. S&Co Inc owns 715,186 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M&R Capital Management Inc has 4.53% invested in the company for 274,168 shares. The Vermont-based M. Kraus & Co has invested 4.52% in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 102,363 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Cap Management reported 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Blair William And Il stated it has 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 59,671 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.19% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Heritage Invsts Mngmt invested in 0.92% or 223,313 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 2,000 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 7,438 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 867 shares or 0% of the stock. Caxton Ltd Partnership reported 7,055 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 11.61 million shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd has 3,850 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 73 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 301,854 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 4.50% above currents $68.26 stock price. PACCAR had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Loop Capital has “Sell” rating and $6200 target.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51M for 10.34 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.