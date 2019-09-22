Evergreen Capital Management Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding By $2.09 Million; Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 11,266 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 508,910 shares with $63.33M value, down from 520,176 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $236.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 27.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc analyzed 25,199 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)'s stock rose 0.15%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 67,258 shares with $5.65M value, down from 92,457 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $135.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Chevron Can't Break $125 – Seeking Alpha" on September 19, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased Centerpoint Energy Inc stake by 69,829 shares to 157,724 valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 7,465 shares and now owns 152,514 shares. Fortive Corp was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 40,807 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Alley Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 56,465 shares. Moreover, Milestone Gp has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,448 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 95,745 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd accumulated 1.03 million shares. Alberta Inv has 0.53% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.49 million shares. Wafra stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.87% or 30,581 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt has 1.78M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Prns Limited has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 27,538 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Llc reported 4,692 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 0.2% or 3,650 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 3,748 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Cypress has 0.83% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 50,087 shares. Cypress Capital (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California-based Partnervest Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Green Valley Investors Lc has invested 2.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citigroup accumulated 1.04M shares or 0.07% of the stock. 84,042 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Arizona-based Windsor Llc has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Us Commercial Bank De reported 1.30 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commercial Bank Of The West reported 0.17% stake. Scotia Cap has 119,709 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Co has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 21,792 were reported by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Co. Field Main Savings Bank has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" on September 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $70 lowest target. $93’s average target is 7.29% above currents $86.68 stock price. Nike had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. Guggenheim maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, August 23. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) stake by 31,865 shares to 84,119 valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 146,950 shares and now owns 197,375 shares. Fts International Inc was raised too.